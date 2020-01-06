Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

