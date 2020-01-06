Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 5,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,432,000 after acquiring an additional 463,953 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In related news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at $90,318,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

