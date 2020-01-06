Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.