Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $15.86 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

