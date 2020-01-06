Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 167.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.