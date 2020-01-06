Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 46.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,315.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $82.26 and a twelve month high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

