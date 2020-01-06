Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $2.63 Million in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 91.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Equinix by 108.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539 shares of company stock worth $870,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $585.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.34. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $346.36 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

