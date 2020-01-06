Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $544,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

