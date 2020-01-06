Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 20,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.62 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

