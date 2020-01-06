Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 4,500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

