Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 12,000 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Masco were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

