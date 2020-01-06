Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 15,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

