Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,900 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $167.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.64 and a 1-year high of $169.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.63.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

