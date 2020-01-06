Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 659.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,187.98 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $798.41 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,194.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,137.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.1 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

