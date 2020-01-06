Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 350 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $564.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $371.00 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

