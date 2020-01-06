Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Target were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $124.76 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

