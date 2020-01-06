Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 8,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in UDR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,400. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.