Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 485.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 392,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.