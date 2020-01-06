Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 2,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.