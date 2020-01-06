Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 3,500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 167.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXC opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

