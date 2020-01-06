Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

