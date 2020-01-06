Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,500 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRC opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

