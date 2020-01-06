Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

