Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 336,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 76,001 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $13.86 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

