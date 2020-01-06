Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

