Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.95 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

