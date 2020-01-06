Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $82.26 and a one year high of $134.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.