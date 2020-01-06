Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $7.39 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $208.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06. The company has a market capitalization of $595.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

