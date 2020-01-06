Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 10,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,217,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

