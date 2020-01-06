Pensionfund Sabic Raises Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,890,000 after buying an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 94.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $30.64 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

