Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AZO opened at $1,187.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $798.41 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,137.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

