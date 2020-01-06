Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,518. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

