Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,200 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

NYSE:AMP opened at $167.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.64 and a 1-year high of $169.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

