Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UDR were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UDR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 19,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $971,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 470,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,869,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,401,400. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

