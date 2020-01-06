Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.77 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $360,742. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

