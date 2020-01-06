Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.92 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $107.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

