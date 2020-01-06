Pensionfund Sabic Takes $2.31 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

