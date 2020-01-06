Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

