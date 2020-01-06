Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $19,370.88 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $19,370.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $160.69 on Monday. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 315.08, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

