Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PRCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,073. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.45. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

