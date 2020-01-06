Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Down 2.8%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s share price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.19), approximately 50,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 33,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of $8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

