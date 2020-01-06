Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $537,586.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $537,586.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,625.35 or 1.00393840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00057424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

