PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Down 0.4%

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.22, approximately 108,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 174,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

PNGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PING AN INS GRP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get PING AN INS GRP/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.