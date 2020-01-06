PlayGame Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,347.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $275,038.00 and $1,347.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.