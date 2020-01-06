Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $380,558.00 and $17,048.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

