Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 867.19 ($11.41) on Monday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company has a market cap of $930.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 722.30.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

