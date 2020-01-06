POA Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

