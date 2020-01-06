Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Purchases £298.98 in Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29).

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.01. The company has a market cap of $841.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. Premier Oil PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.20 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

