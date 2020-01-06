PrimeStone Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. PrimeStone has a market cap of $25,168.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006329 BTC.

PrimeStone Coin Profile

PrimeStone (PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. The official website for PrimeStone is primestone.global. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

