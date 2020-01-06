Privatix Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. Privatix has a market cap of $197,078.00 and $1,640.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

